BMW is the most profitable automaker in 1st half of 2017

We are already past the first six months of the year, and now is the time when automakers evaluate their performance within this period. Speaking of numbers, Daimler and Volkswagen are some of the largest automakers out there, being part of the top 15 worldwide rankings in 2015, where Toyota is ranked first, and VW is just behind it. But here is the thing, Daimler and VW are not at par with the levels of revenue being experienced by BMW so far this year.



Ernst & Young have been studying the numbers for the German publication Manager Magazine, and they found that BMW earned as much as €49.25 billion ($51.5 billion) in the first half of this year alone, that is equal to a profit of €5.58 billion ($6.68 billion) with a profit margin of 11.3 percent. Looking at many other figures from other automakers, no one is close to what BMW has earned in the past six months.



