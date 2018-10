When BMW finally commences sales of the heavily anticipated 8-Series Coupe, it will offer the all-new flagship in two powerful engine variants – a petrol-powered biturbo 4. 4 liter V8 unit and a diesel-fueled 3.0 liter biturbo inline six mill.



Nonetheless, there are customers hoping that new BMW 8 Series would be offered with a V12 engine or a plug-in hybrid drive, but the German premium has no plans for those.



