BMW's 3 Row X7 Monster To Debut In September At The Frankfurt Auto Show

Believe it or not, the Frankfurt Auto Show is fast approaching. Kicking off in September, BMW will have a strong showing with the hotly-anticipated debuts of the new M5 and i8 Roadster.



According to BMW Blog, sources are now claiming that BMW will also be using the show to preview the long-awaited X7 three-row SUV in the form of a concept vehicle with a fuel cell powertrain, which will also make it into the production model. Of course, this won’t be the first time BMW has utilized hydrogen fuel cell technology.



