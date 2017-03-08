BMW's 3 Row X7 Monster To Debut In September At The Frankfurt Auto Show

Believe it or not, the Frankfurt Auto Show is fast approaching.

Kicking off in September, BMW will have a strong showing with the hotly-anticipated debuts of the new M5 and i8 Roadster.

According to BMW Blog, sources are now claiming that BMW will also be using the show to preview the long-awaited X7 three-row SUV in the form of a concept vehicle with a fuel cell powertrain, which will also make it into the production model. Of course, this won’t be the first time BMW has utilized hydrogen fuel cell technology.

BMW couldn't have timed the X7 launch any worse. Not only is it years behind the Mercedes-Benz GLS, but Audi is also launching its own Q8 flagship SUV next year in 2018. Given its high price, the X7 won't sell in enough volume to turn around BMW's tumbling U.S. sales.

BMW's upcoming X3 and 3-series will be the only models that can turn its U.S. sales around. If BMW misses the mark with those two models, it could spell disaster. BMW executives must be feeling the pressure considering the new 7-Series and brand-new 5-Series have not been able to stabilize sales.

