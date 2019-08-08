BMW's Claim That Tesla Isn't Competition Fails To Hold Up, New i4 Aimed At Model 3

BMW has officially declared war on Tesla.Originally, the German automaker aimed to offer as many as 12 new fully electric models by 2025, but increased competition in the EV segment has forced BMW to reschedule this target to 2023, which is ambitious, to say the least.

We recently learned that fully electric variants of the 5 Series and 7 Series are coming. But before then, BMW is preparing to unleash the iNext flagship SUV and the i4 electric sedan. We got our first look at a prototype BMW i4 back in January, and now hot weather testing has begun for BMW's Tesla Model 3 rival.