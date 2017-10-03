BMW's February 2017 Global Sales Rise 3% With YTD Sales Up 5% - Growth Rate Less Than 1/3 of Mercedes-Benz

169,073 vehicles delivered worldwide in February, up 3. 1%



BMW sales up 3.0%, totalling 147,789



MINI sales grow 3.2% to 21,045



BMW Group sales in first two months up 4.9% to 332,369



BMW electrified models more than double in year-to-date



Sales growth achieved in all world regions



Sales of BMW brand vehicles grew 3.0% compared with February last year; a total of 147,789 BMWs were delivered to customers around the world. Sales for the brand so far this year total 291,347, an increase of 5.0%. Many models throughout the range contributed to this growth: in the first two months of the year, deliveries of the BMW X1 are up 36.1% (39,304), sales of the BMW X5 are up 15.8% (28,213) while deliveries of the flagship BMW 7 Series are up 34.7% (8,763).







