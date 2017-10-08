BMW's July 2017 Global Sales Rise Just 0.1% Due To Poor U.S. Sales - Outsold By MB and Audi For The Month

Global BMW brand sales in July were at last year’s extremely high level.

A total of 153,511 (+0.1%) BMW automobiles were delivered to customers around the world. The first seven months of the year were the most successful ever for the brand with 1,191,547 vehicles sold, an increase of 4.5%. A wide range of models throughout the portfolio contributed to this growth. The BMW X family continues to be a major growth driver – despite the current model changeover of the BMW X3 - with overall BMW X sales up 15.4% (407,492). The BMW 1 Series (107,460 / +8.5%) and BMW 7 Series (37,159 / +21.9%) also achieved notable growth. Meanwhile in July, the new BMW 5 Series achieved sales growth of 34.9% (17,712) in markets excluding China. The BMW 5 Series is currently in model changeover in China, where BMW 5 Series sales in July are down 47.2% (6,766) year-on-year.

