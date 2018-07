BMW M division cars have a clear hierarchy: CS models sit at the top, then Competition models (like this one is), then high-performance models (those badged just M2, M3, whatever) and then M Performance models (such as the M235i).

It’s the first time I’ve seen it presented like that, but, as ever more CS and Competition models arrive, perhaps BMW feels it needs clarifying, given the increasing number and diverse types of M car it would like to sell.