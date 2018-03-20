BMW's New 3 Series Will Have Multiple M Performance Versions

BMW engineers have been tasked with ramping up the sporting qualities of the 3 Series when the next-generation model hits the market - and new pictures show the impact this has had on design.

The brand's best-selling model has long stood out as a driver's favourite among its rivals, largely thanks to the premise of rear-wheel drive and powerful engines. But the future version will take things a step further and be offered with more M-division fettled versions that come with generous boosts in performance.