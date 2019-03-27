BMW's New M135i Taken For a Spin - Is It What You Were Hoping For In A Hot Hatch?

Yep, it’s an almost finished, brand new hot hatch. It’s the new BMW M135i, and it really is new. Because it’s now four-wheel drive, paddleshift only and with a completely fresh engine under its slightly more prominent snout.



M135i, not M140i? Good spot. This all-new, third-generation 1 Series arrives with big news. It’s no longer a rear-driven car, its architecture front-wheel drive at its core, with a 4WD system – called xDrive – added to higher-powered 1s like this. Which no longer have a big six-cylinder engine, either, something the ‘40’ badge is reserved for.



