BMW's New M135i Taken For a Spin - Is It What You Were Hoping For In A Hot Hatch?

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:45 AM

0 user comments | Views : 286 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Yep, it’s an almost finished, brand new hot hatch.

It’s the new BMW M135i, and it really is new. Because it’s now four-wheel drive, paddleshift only and with a completely fresh engine under its slightly more prominent snout.

M135i, not M140i? Good spot. This all-new, third-generation 1 Series arrives with big news. It’s no longer a rear-driven car, its architecture front-wheel drive at its core, with a 4WD system – called xDrive – added to higher-powered 1s like this. Which no longer have a big six-cylinder engine, either, something the ‘40’ badge is reserved for.

Read Article


BMW's New M135i Taken For a Spin - Is It What You Were Hoping For In A Hot Hatch?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]