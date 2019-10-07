BMW's Next CEO Needs To Realize Just How Big A Threat Tesla Is

BMW CEO Harald Krueger is leaving his post as the German automaker’s chief executive.

In an update on Friday, the company announced that Krueger would not be seeking another term in his contract as CEO after it expires next year. A press release from BMW noted that the Supervisory Board will be discussing Krueger’s replacement during a meeting on July 18, though a report from the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, citing people from within the company, claimed that production chief Oliver Zipse is the frontrunner to take over the CEO role.


