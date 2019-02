The latest X1 recently had its automatic emergency braking system put through its paces during testing from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IHHS) against 10 other SUVs in its class. Unfortunately for BMW, its SUV came in last place and received no rating. The IIHS pedestrian autobrake test consists of frontal crash avoidance, headlights, and rear crash prevention tests. Three crash simulations are conducted for each vehicle.







