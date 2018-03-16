BMW's X3M - Everything We Know So Far

Agent009 submitted on 3/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:43:50 AM

0 user comments | Views : 528 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

Tag Links: #bmw, #x3m, #m3, #x3

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Warp-speed crossovers are here to stay with BMW getting ready to join the high-performance club with a pure M version of their all-new, third generation X3 that just recently went on sale.

Placed above the already-available X3 M40i, the X3M promises to be for compact luxury crossovers what the M3 is to sedans, delivering blistering performance to those who prefer a more practical body style, especially in absence (sadly) of a Touring (estate) model, even if it comes with a small price in handling and weight.

Our spies got close enough to a prototype of the X3M during testing and grabbed several pictures of both the exterior and for the first time, of the interior.



Read Article


BMW's X3M - Everything We Know So Far

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]