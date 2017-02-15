BMW's i5 May Be Moving In A New Direction - Is THIS What You Are Expecting?

BMW’s next i model, the i5, will arrive in 2021 and come with a level of autonomous tech that’s never been seen before, Auto Express can exclusively reveal.

The new model, previewed in our exclusive images, will take its design cues from 2016’s Vision Next 100 Concept, which was revealed as part of BMW’s centenary celebrations. It’s expected the saloon will go head-to-head with Tesla’s forthcoming Model 3, sitting somewhere between BMW’s 3 Series and 5 Series in terms of size, and be fully battery powered. However, early designs are understood to have included the possibility of hydrogen fuel-cell power for the electric motors, too.

