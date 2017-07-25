BMW unveils limited edition 7 Series 40 Jahre

BMW will be releasing a limited edition 7 Series in the same way that the 3 Series and 5 Series models got their own anniversary editions from the previous years. The BMW 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre, which is limited to only 200 examples, will be manufactured at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany. Interestingly, this is also where the 7 Series was born and has been produced since 1977.



In line with the celebration of its 40th year, BMW is offering two special paint variants exclusively available from its very own Individual catalogue. Customers can choose between the Petrol Mica metallic (7 Series’ original body color) and the Frozen Silver metallic body paint. Its array of enhancements will include the brand’s high gloss Shadow Line trim, a new set of BMW Individual light V-spoke alloy wheels, as well as BMW’s M Aerodynamics Package. All limited-run 7 Series 40 Jahre also come with specially marked B-pillar coverings and door pillars to underline the segment’s 40 years of existence.



