BOLD OR BONEHEAD? Volkswagen Considers Using Ford As Development Arm Rather Than Audi

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess will outline a 10-year plan on Nov. 16 to slash research costs by working with rivals, a step which would sideline Audi as the group’s leading development center.



The chief executive will present his plan at a meeting of the German carmaker’s supervisory board, two sources told Reuters. It will explore potential alliances with Ford and others to develop autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs). If approved by the board, it would signal a major departure from VW’s standalone efforts to build them and diminish Audi’s importance as an engineering hub.



