BOOBS In Toyland? Simon Cowell And Lauren Silverman Play Amazon Delivery Couple In Rolls-Royce Convertible

Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman filled their $500,000 Rolls Royce Phantom with a heap of toys for their sons as they stepped out in Malibu on Saturday.



The music mogul, 60, appeared in great spirits as he and his girlfriend, 42, headed home in the flashy car after a generous trip to an LA toy store in a bid to bring some light relief to their children Eric, six, and 14-year-old Adam Silverman.



Other cars in his collection include; a $209,000 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a $600,000 Jaguar Eagle Speedster, a $1.3 Million Bugatti Veyron and a $595,000 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.





Read Article