BOOM! Trump Doubles Down On His ROASTING Of Auto Execs Calling Them CRAZY And WEAK. On Which Side Are YOU?

Agent001 submitted on 8/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:29:01 PM

4 user comments | Views : 586 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on automakers for not backing his administration's plan to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules.


In a series of tweets shared on Wednesday evening, the Commander-in-chief lashed out at Ford for reaching an agreement with California for stricter fuel economy standards that will lower emissions. 

Ford is one of four automakers, along with Honda, BMW and Volkswagen, that reached the voluntary agreement with the state on fuel efficiency rules, defying Trump and his administration's effort to strip California of the right to fight climate change by setting its own standards. 

The Obama-era rules called for a fuel efficiency average of 46.7 miles per gallon by 2026, compared with 37 miles per gallon under the Trump administration's preferred option. The Trump administration say their preferences would keep cars both safer and less expensive to manufacture.

'Henry Ford would be very disappointed if he saw his modern-day descendants wanting to build a much more expensive car, that is far less safe and doesn't work as well, because execs don't want to fight California regulators,' Trump wrote on Twitter.



Read Article


BOOM! Trump Doubles Down On His ROASTING Of Auto Execs Calling Them CRAZY And WEAK. On Which Side Are YOU?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Like an animal cornered and outnumbered, you will start to see this POTUS attack everyone and everything as the 2020 election draws closer. A someone who just called himself "The Chosen One", a trip to the doctor to check for signs of Dementia is not out of the question.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2019 12:55:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

t_bone

I look forward to voting for him again. And lying to any pollster if I'm asked.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2019 1:12:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

countguy

lmao, donnie dotard is a dumpster fire.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2019 1:28:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

80Ho

Thank you Trump. Keep up the great work.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2019 1:29:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]