BOOM! Trump Doubles Down On His ROASTING Of Auto Execs Calling Them CRAZY And WEAK. On Which Side Are YOU?

President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on automakers for not backing his administration's plan to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules.



In a series of tweets shared on Wednesday evening, the Commander-in-chief lashed out at Ford for reaching an agreement with California for stricter fuel economy standards that will lower emissions.



Ford is one of four automakers, along with Honda, BMW and Volkswagen, that reached the voluntary agreement with the state on fuel efficiency rules, defying Trump and his administration's effort to strip California of the right to fight climate change by setting its own standards.



The Obama-era rules called for a fuel efficiency average of 46.7 miles per gallon by 2026, compared with 37 miles per gallon under the Trump administration's preferred option. The Trump administration say their preferences would keep cars both safer and less expensive to manufacture.



'Henry Ford would be very disappointed if he saw his modern-day descendants wanting to build a much more expensive car, that is far less safe and doesn't work as well, because execs don't want to fight California regulators,' Trump wrote on Twitter.