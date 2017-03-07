BREAKING: All-new Tesla Model 3 Will Be In Customer Hands By...

This weekend's news cycle was dominated by people making provocative tweets. If you are in the automotive industry, however, you're a bit more concerned with what Elon Musk has to say rather than the president body slamming a CNN-faced Vince McMahon.



And that's because he noted earlier that Sunday would bring news about the all-new Model 3, which is arguably one of the most eagerly anticipated automotive releases, ever.



So, what's the news?



According to Musk, the first production Model 3 will be completed by this upcoming Friday. And, the first 30 customers of the all-new Model 3 will receive their cars at a handover party on July 28.



From there production will ramp up as follows:



- 100 cars in August;

- 1,500 cars in September; and,

- 20,000 cars in December



What do YOU make of the news, Spies?





