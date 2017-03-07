BREAKING: All-new Tesla Model 3 Will Be In Customer Hands By...

This weekend's news cycle was dominated by people making provocative tweets.

If you are in the automotive industry, however, you're a bit more concerned with what Elon Musk has to say rather than the president body slamming a CNN-faced Vince McMahon.

And that's because he noted earlier that Sunday would bring news about the all-new Model 3, which is arguably one of the most eagerly anticipated automotive releases, ever.

So, what's the news?

According to Musk, the first production Model 3 will be completed by this upcoming Friday. And, the first 30 customers of the all-new Model 3 will receive their cars at a handover party on July 28.

From there production will ramp up as follows:

- 100 cars in August;
- 1,500 cars in September; and,
- 20,000 cars in December

What do YOU make of the news, Spies?


Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the first production model of the hotly anticipated Model 3, the company’s attempt to bring an electric car to the masses, is expected on Friday. The first 30 Model 3 customers will receive their new Teslas on the 28th at a handover party, according to a second tweet from Musk. Production is then expected to grow exponentially: 100 cars in August, more than 1,500 by September, and then 20,000 per month by December.

 

News of SN1 (Serial Number 1) came in a tweet on Sunday night...








User Comments

mre30

So, let's parse this..

- 100 cars in August;
(100 prototypes will be produced to conduct the first SIGNIFICANT road testing - these will go to Tesla engineers masquerading as real customers.

- 1,500 cars in September;
(Whether testing works out or not, more of these baby's will be rolling out - we can fix 'em later).

- 20,000 cars in December
(why not churn 'em out? Its not a big deal to flatbed 20,000 cars around the country to our inconveniently located (unless you live in CA) Tesla service centers for days of post-delivery repair).

Tesla = 'Quality is Job One'

Tesla = 'Quality is Job One'

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/3/2017 8:28:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Still don't like the duckbill platypus face on the 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/3/2017 9:39:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

