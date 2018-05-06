BREAKING! Are These "LEAKED" Images Giving Us The FIRST Look At The All-new BMW X5?

Coming to us tonight are said to be "leaked" shots of the all-new BMW X5.



If these are the real deal, this is huge news. That's because the mid-size X vehicle is a high volume auto for the Bavarians and its next-generation model has been highly anticipated.



BMW X5



According to reports, a Russian website was the first to release the "leaked" images. No word on how they were obtained and as of the time of this writing, AutoSpies had not received images or an embargo on an all-new product release.



After looking at the pictures closely, it appears that the general consensus is that they are, in fact, legitimate. They do not appear to be computer-generated images or renderings. Equipped with what appears to be an M Performance package, the all-new X5 gains squinted, angular LED headlight details and an all-new, larger front kidney grille. On its side profile, the air curtain vent remains and its the stance is quite squat. Around the back the rear end has all-new rear taillights that forego the traditional "L" shape and go for a newer, more sophisticated look.



What say you, Spies?



Are these images of the all-new X5 legit?





BMW X5













Read Article