BREAKING! FCA Has Major Management Shake Up As Marchionne Is OFFICIALLY Out

In recent years we've been keeping a relatively close eye on the Detroit Three.

There's a good reason for this: We want to know who will falter first.

And while General Motors is doing a pretty job at making mistakes, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is in the lead.

Although some of its products are remarkable, there's just not enough juice from brands like Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Chrysler. Just think: What sells in VOLUME? Aside from the RAM 1500, it's a real tough time to be at FCA.

But today there's been a change. This is because Sergio Marchionne is no longer the head of FCA. That role will now be held by Jeep's Mike Manley.

From the sounds of the situation, Marchionne is in dire straits. The AutoSpies team is thinking of Marchionne and his family during this difficult time.


Fiat Chrysler Automobile announced Saturday that CEO Sergio Marchionne's health had suddenly deteriorated following surgery and that its board of directors had chosen Jeep executive Mike Manley to replace him.

Marchionne, a 66-year-old Italian-Canadian, joined Fiat in 2004 and led the Turin-based company's merger with bankrupt U.S. carmaker Chrysler. Manley, 54, had been heading the Jeep brand since June 2009 and the Ram brand from October 2015...

MDarringer

This is sweet news for the American arm of FCA. Mike Manley will be smart enough to realize that entering--at minimum--into a comprehensive platform-sharing agreement with a strong company is needed.

With any luck, he will not be a capricious drama queen like Sergio.

FCA is set up two companies under one umbrella. Fiat/Alfa-Romeo/Lancia/Maserati is one entity and Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram is another. Selling off the American arm to Hyundai-Kia and inking a long-term platform-sharing arrangement for the Italians is the win/win.

The reality is however that Fiat, Alfa-Romeo, and Maserati are unsustainable brands. None of them do enough business globally to be viable without some deep pockets to prop them up.

Chrysler and Lancia need to die.

Ram needs to be folded back into Dodge.

