BREAKING! LEAKED! The 2021 Ford Bronco Is Caught COMPLETELY NUDE!

Agent00R submitted on 3/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:50:49 PM

1 user comments | Views : 800 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.fullsizebronco.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Today has been a very interesting day.



The markets sustained a massive drop to the tune of nearly eight percent. I've been pinged by a Tesla customer service representative. And, coronavirus is alive and well.

2021 Ford Bronco

Then the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport was leaked.

And now the 2021 Ford Bronco has been leaked. And it's totally nude. Head-to-toe, this is what you've been waiting for.

Rather than provide commentary, we just want to hear from you: What do YOU think?


2021 Ford Bronco






Read Article


BREAKING! LEAKED! The 2021 Ford Bronco Is Caught COMPLETELY NUDE!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

supermoto

Chances are that you were "pinged by a Tesla customer service representative" today because Q1 sales are nonexistent, and they need your help! Europe is dead, China is dead...The US has been declining already.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 5:08:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]