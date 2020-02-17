BREAKING: NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman SERIOUSLY Injured In Fiery Wreck At The END Of The Daytona 500

These are definitely not the fun stories to write. While Daytona 500 started off with a fun and eventful bang with President Trump putting on a bit of a show, tonight it was punctuated with a serious wreck.



In the final moments of this year's race, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in an intense accident while in the lead.



Unfortunately, while defending his position, it appears he was nudged by the race car behind him. This caused Newman to lose control of his vehicle and hit the wall with the front of his vehicle. From there it gets exponentially worse.



After impact the vehicle flips, gets hit by vehicles trailing the pack and it is sent airborne. Once it lands on its roof, again, the vehicle skids across the finish line in hail of sparks and some flames.



A statement from Newman's team indicates that he is currently in serious condition but, thankfully doctors do not believe his sustained injuries are life threatening.



Our fingers are crossed for Newman to pull through and we wish him a speedy recovery.









pic.twitter.com/QTIVlzmSWz — Ryan Newman (@RyanJNewman) February 18, 2020





Ryan Newman, leading the final lap of NASCAR's Daytona 500, was involved in a fiery crash Monday that saw his car spin and go airborne, flipping several times.



FOX television commentators said Newman was removed and taken directly to a local hospital.



"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center," according to a statement posted on Twitter by Roush Fenway Racing. "He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening..."



Read Article