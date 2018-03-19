BREAKING: Uber HALTS All Autonomous Vehicle Testing After Pedestrian Fatality

A self-driving car from Uber Technologies Inc.

hit and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona, on Sunday evening, what is likely the first pedestrian fatality involving a driverless vehicle.

The woman was crossing the road when the Uber vehicle, operating in autonomous mode, struck her, according to the Tempe Police Department. She was transferred to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. "Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation," Liliana Duran, a spokeswoman from the Tempe police, said in an emailed statement.



