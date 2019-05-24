BYOTP? Employees Rough It After Tesla Eliminates Toilet Paper In Office Place

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently launched a new ‘hardcore’ cost-cutting effort to bring the automaker back to profitability and we are starting to learn more about what the plan actually consists of – hint: no more toilet paper.



In an email to employees last week, Musk said that he is implementing a new cost-cutting initiative that will see all the teams examine every payment, including “parts, salary, travel expenses, and rent.”



The CEO added that Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla’s new CFO, will review and sign every page of outgoing payment while Musk himself will review and sign every tenth page.





