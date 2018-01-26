Baby Jeep to start production in Italy, will be offered in non-US markets

As of today, Jeep’s smallest SUV would be the Renegade, measuring just over 13 feet (396 centimeters) long, and 5 feet (152 cm) tall. To compare that with its largest range topping model, the Grand Cherokee has impressive dimensions of 16 feet (487 cm) long and almost 6 feet (182 cm) tall - that depends on the trim level still. Now, the American automaker believes that they could go another size down from the Renegade, as they plan to introduce a new SUV to be built in Europe.



In an interview between Automotive News and Mike Manley, the automaker’s CEO, he mentioned that the company is looking into an SUV that will be sized smaller than the Renegade, which he refers to as the “baby” Jeep.



