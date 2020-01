If Land Rover introduced a new, entry-level model that would sit below the Defender, how would it look? Rumors of such a model emerged late last year, suggesting it could debut as soon as next year with an estimated starting price of £25,000, or roughly $33,000. That’d make it one of the most affordable models ever from the automaker. New renderings, sent to us by Dejan Hristov, show what that model could look like when – and if – it arrives.



Read Article