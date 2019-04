A Tesla vehicle that was already being investigated as the potential cause of a garage fire two months ago has caught on fire again and completely burned down after being transported to a new location.



On the morning of February 8, 2019, a Tesla owner and resident of Fox Chapel, a suburb of Pittsburgh, woke up to his garage in flames.



The firefighters came and were able to control the fire, but the two vehicles inside the garage, including a Tesla, were damaged.







