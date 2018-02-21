Backlog Rises As Tesla Struggles To Meet Demand On Model X And Model S

When it comes to Tesla’s delivery delays, almost everyone is talking about the Model 3, but today the Model S and Model X delivery delays are more interesting.



Tesla increased the delivery wait times for new orders of both vehicles – claiming that high demand is creating a backlog.



The time between a new Model S or Model X order and delivery has always been fluctuating and it is dependent on the buyer locations.



It can change throughout a quarter as Tesla is changing focus from creating a backlog of new orders or selling inventory vehicles or building batches for other markets, like Europe and Asia, but it has often come down to just a month or two in the US.





