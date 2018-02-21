Backlog Rises As Tesla Struggles To Meet Demand On Model X And Model S

When it comes to Tesla’s delivery delays, almost everyone is talking about the Model 3, but today the Model S and Model X delivery delays are more interesting.



Tesla increased the delivery wait times for new orders of both vehicles – claiming that high demand is creating a backlog.

The time between a new Model S or Model X order and delivery has always been fluctuating and it is dependent on the buyer locations.

It can change throughout a quarter as Tesla is changing focus from creating a backlog of new orders or selling inventory vehicles or building batches for other markets, like Europe and Asia, but it has often come down to just a month or two in the US.


runninglogan1

Was surprised to read yesterday that the Tesla Model S sells more than the Mercedes S-Class - in Europe!

Sells more than twice as many per year as the Benz in the US at an average price of over $100k. Wow.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 2:40:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

fiftysix

Why, S-Class is a luxury car and should sell less than a plebeian EV.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 4:20:14 PM | | Votes: 1   

mre30

Curious. Can't wait until the Tesla "Sales and Revenue Release" for Q1!

That will answer all these questions. Call me cynical, but I would suspect backlog is up for S/X because production is down - either due to working capital issues or to Model-3 related issues. We won't get the real answer until then.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 5:44:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

