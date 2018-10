BMW is reiterating its promise not to follow rival Mercedes-Benz into the pickup market. The company believes that the international premium truck market is too tiny to be worth entering the segment.



"Every business case we did so far … it was by far not relevant," Klaus Fröhlich, BMW Board of Management Member in charge of vehicle development, told Motoring at the Paris Motor Show. “For us, the market segment is too small, because we are at the higher price level for pick-ups."



