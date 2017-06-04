Bank Warns Industry Faces Triple Threat Of Doom

This week’s report about a shock stagnation in U.

S. vehicle sales may be a sign that the auto industry is about to head back down the mountain at a rapid pace after a peak last year.

Deutsche Bank AG said March’s weak sales, coming as they did amid rising interest rates and a slide in used-vehicle prices, make for a potentially slippery outlook. Industry wide deliveries last month slowed to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 16.6 million vehicles, confounding analyst expectations that the rate would accelerate to 17.2 million. Automakers set a record in the U.S. last year, with 17.6 million vehicles sold.



