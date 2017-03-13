Barra Exercises Trump Like Ruthlessness - All Divisions Must Make A Profit Or Risk Being Axed

After pulling the trigger on a sale of its European operations, General Motors signaled that it's willing to cut off more vestigial corners of its business in a decidedly unsentimental drive to improve its profit margins and stock price.

CEO Mary Barra made clear last week that the Opel deal is not the end of the automaker's effort to pare its portfolio, though other moves under consideration are unlikely to have the sweeping impact of effectively abandoning one of the world's largest and most mature markets.



