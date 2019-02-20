Based On LOOKS Alone, Does The Polestar 2 Stand A Chance Against The Tesla Model 3?

Agent00R submitted on 2/20/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:08:22 PM
Whether you want to admit or not — some of you won't — the electric vehicles to beat right now are coming out of Tesla.
But, that doesn't mean that others aren't trying.Even though the technical specifications of the Audi e-tron SUV are disappointing, supposedly 20,000 reservations have been placed. And the Porsche Taycan has a lot of interested parties awaiting the release of full details and images. Polestar 2 electric vehicle (EV)Volvo isn't sitting this one out, either. Set to be revealed on February 27 is the Polestar 2. While enthusiasts are excited for its sportier halo Polestar, the 2 is the one that actually matters.That's because it's set to square up against the Tesla Model 3. This is what we've been waiting for. Now we're hoping Volvo delivers a competitive product with aggressive technical specifications. Until then though, we're left wondering: Based on LOOKS alone, does the Polestar 2 stand a chance against the Model 3?What say you, Spies?Polestar 2 electric vehicle (EV)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R
