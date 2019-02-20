Based On LOOKS Alone, Does The Polestar 2 Stand A Chance Against The Tesla Model 3?

Whether you want to admit or not — some of you won't — the electric vehicles to beat right now are coming out of Tesla. But, that doesn't mean that others aren't trying.



Even though the technical specifications of the Audi e-tron SUV are disappointing, supposedly 20,000 reservations have been placed. And the Porsche Taycan has a lot of interested parties awaiting the release of full details and images.



Polestar 2 electric vehicle (EV)



Volvo isn't sitting this one out, either. Set to be revealed on February 27 is the Polestar 2. While enthusiasts are excited for its sportier halo Polestar, the 2 is the one that actually matters.



That's because it's set to square up against the Tesla Model 3.



This is what we've been waiting for. Now we're hoping Volvo delivers a competitive product with aggressive technical specifications. Until then though, we're left wondering: Based on LOOKS alone, does the Polestar 2 stand a chance against the Model 3?



What say you, Spies?





