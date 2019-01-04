Based On LOOKS Alone, WHO Did It Better? Hyundai Palisade vs. Kia Telluride

When it comes to the latest and greatest sport-utility vehicles, today the demand is through the roof for seven-seater SUVs. This has just about every automaker cramming a third row into SUVs that have no business fitting people into the back.



In some cases it's downright silly.



That's because you can only fit torsos in the third row. With full-size SUVs, however, that's not a problem. These are the vehicles that have acres of space in all directions.



There's just one issue with that: A lot of full-size SUVs lack that certain something. The panache sort of goes away when you're building something with this kind of scale. Having said that, I was just wondering of the closely related Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, WHICH vehicle would YOU rather have based on LOOKS alone?



Although both vehicles accomplish the same goal, they do it with different flavors. Which speaks to you?





