Battery Fire After Fatal Model X Crash Takes 35 Firefighters To Extinguish

A Tesla Model X driver died of his injuries earlier today after his vehicle caught on fire in a crash on the highway in the Bay Area.



Following the accident, Tesla assisted in the removal of the battery pack that caught on fire.

There’s a lot of talk about electric vehicle fires even though there’s no statistic showing that they catch on fire any more frequently than gas-powered cars.

But there’s no doubt that they burn differently due to the battery packs and it is affecting the work of first responders as we reported in a ‘Behind the scene look at how firefighters disabled a Tesla battery while extinguishing a Model S fire’.


