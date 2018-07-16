Battle Of The Beasts - Putin Rolls Into Helsinki In Brand New Aurus Senat Limousine

President Vladimir Putin rolled into his Helsinki summit with President Trump with a new ride that can compare to the Secret Service-operated 'Beast. '

The Russian strongman arrived in the back of his brand new Aurus Senat limousine in only the second time it has been used since his inauguration earlier this year.

Little is known about the features of the Senat save that it can be fully submerged in water while keeping the occupants safe, and runs on tyres reinforced with steel to stop them going flat.