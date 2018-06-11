Battle Of The Big Guns: Ferrari 488 Pista vs McLaren 600LT vs Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Which One Has Your Bankroll?

Agent009 submitted on 11/6/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:31:24 PM

1 user comments | Views : 472 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A big one, this.

Porsche vs Ferrari vs McLaren. Last time we refereed this inter-marque fight the contenders were hybrids collectively referred to as the Holy Trinity. That was a couple of days I won’t forget. Mainly for praying the rain would stop falling. This time my prayers are focused on the barriers. Whoever thought concrete was the right protective barrier for spindly Seventies F1 cars? Emerson Fittpaldi must have thrashed around here in the full knowledge that the only impact cushioning would come from his sideburns.

Wings, turbos and 700bhp. Yes, car safety has moved on in the last 50 years and the electronics are very clever these days, but to see these three growl down the pitlane isto experience trepidation. They stalk: zero ground clearance, barking exhausts, ticking brakes, frantic fan fizz, the tinkle of grit spat up from hot tyres, movements tight to the point of rigidity. Not racing cars? Well, the title up for grabs here is best track-going supercar, so maybe not far off.



Read Article


Battle Of The Big Guns: Ferrari 488 Pista vs McLaren 600LT vs Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Which One Has Your Bankroll?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The Pista is the only car here that will appreciate in value. Easy pick.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/6/2018 1:17:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]