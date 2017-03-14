Battle Of The Luxury Sport Coupes -Infiniti Q60 vs Lexus RC vs Audi A5

Sleek coupes have to do more than simply look good today.

They must also deliver comfort, refinement, practicality and a poised drive. Even with all these covered, a contender needs headline-grabbing tech that sets it apart from the crowd. In the case of the new Infiniti Q6O, it’s Adaptive Steering, which abandons a physical connection from steering wheel to axle in favour of a hi-tech digital system. Combine this with the Infiniti’s head-turning looks, attractive price and generous kit count, and the signs are promising.

The Lexus RC 300h is another stylish car that takes its own engineering path, because its sculpted skin hides petrol/electric underpinnings. Promising a strong blend of pace and efficiency, this beautifully built car should appeal to your heart and head. Finally, the recently revealed A5 is now available with Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive. Adding unrivalled all-weather ability to its existing strengths of quality, style, space and refinement makes it a formidable package. So which of our pioneering style icons takes victory? 



bw5011

Of course the Audi won, why would you compare it to those two cars... It would be better aligned with the C class and the 4 series. I think it will still come out on top but at least it will be close.

TheSteve

I'm not into Lexus solely for their styling, and Infiniti for their styling and not-quite-up-there state. So I would vote the Audi A5 the winner, not because it's great, but because it's the lesser of evils.

The new A5 leaves me uninspired... and I used to want one! I was seriously looking at a 2012 or so (don't care for the newer models' styling), but got an SUV instead.

