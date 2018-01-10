Because Bigger Is Better: Rolls Royce Cullinan Gets Stretched Into A $2 Million Limo

No, this isn’t just another crazy render from someone with a Photoshop license and free time on his hands like it was the case with the purely hypothetical Cullinan Pickup, Convertible, and Coupe from earlier this year. What you’re looking at are official images provided by German company Klassen specialized in stretching high-end automobiles.

A look on their website shows they’ve elongated a variety of luxury models, including the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Range Rover Autobiography, Bentley Bentayga, and even the Mercedes G-Class. Now, time has come for Rolls-Royce’s first SUV to get the LWB treatment. Extended in the middle by 1016 millimeters (40 inches), the Cullinan now has a massive wheelbase measuring 4311 mm (169.7 inches) and an imposing overall length of 6357 mm (250.2 inches).