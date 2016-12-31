Being SMART Tonight? Taking An Uber? The Company Has A Suggestion For You...

If you’ve ever tried to hail an Uber on New Year’s Eve, you know it’s either impossible to get a ride or it will cost you. This year should be a little different, mostly because Uber now shows you what the total cost of the ride will be up front. In other words, there won’t be any surprised New Year’s Eve revelers waking up to receipts for short rides that cost upwards of $100. It’s typically the busiest night of the year for the ride-hail company, and Uber predicts that this year, it will hit more than 15 million rides across the 450 cities it operates in. That’s three times as many as last year...



...In addition to sharing your rides and checking the up-front fares, Uber is also reminding users to plan around the most expensive time frame, between midnight and 3 am...



