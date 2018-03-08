Being Too Picky? Consumer Reports Claims The 2018 Tesla Model 3 Isn't "Fully Baked"

The Tesla Model 3 has been reviewed by any number of publications since it debuted last year and the torrent of accolades that have been poured out in that time that may have washed away some of the more critical voices out there.

Consumer Reports, which purchased their own example of the mid-sized sedan and have already issued an initial video review, has not allowed the praise from others to stop them from raising some quibbles and publishing its full review with the somewhat disparaging subtitle “Fully electric but not fully baked.



User Comments

colecole

Best to stick with a real car company. I'd recommend the Nissan Leaf.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2018 1:40:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

