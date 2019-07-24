Benchmarking? Chevrolet To Officially Send C8 Corvette To Nürburgring For Lap Times

Agent009 submitted on 7/24/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:42:45 PM

2 user comments | Views : 356 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's debut now over, the Bowtie's team can now focus on proving the new model's performance.

To do that, look for the development crew to take the 'Vette to the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Virginia International Raceway (VIR) to demonstrate what lap times the car can achieve.

"The track times are the result of doing the car right and the gearing right and the refinement right. So if you get the car control right, the damping, the steering, you know the times come. So that’s what we’re focused on," said General Motors President Mark Reuss told Motor Authority.



Read Article


Benchmarking? Chevrolet To Officially Send C8 Corvette To Nürburgring For Lap Times

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

I look forward to hearing the times, I’m excited for the Vette’s comeback and want it to put every overpriced, overhyped, and overrated performance car on notice

Also, From that angle, those exhaust look a little cheap, hopefully there’s another package or maybe that’s just a bad angle

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/24/2019 2:57:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

That rear end makes it look a a Transformer and not a Corvette.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/24/2019 3:02:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]