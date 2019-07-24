Benchmarking? Chevrolet To Officially Send C8 Corvette To Nürburgring For Lap Times

With the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's debut now over, the Bowtie's team can now focus on proving the new model's performance. To do that, look for the development crew to take the 'Vette to the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Virginia International Raceway (VIR) to demonstrate what lap times the car can achieve.

"The track times are the result of doing the car right and the gearing right and the refinement right. So if you get the car control right, the damping, the steering, you know the times come. So that’s what we’re focused on," said General Motors President Mark Reuss told Motor Authority.