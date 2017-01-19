Bentley Continental GT hybrid will use V6, all models to be PHEV

Bentley reconfirmed its plans to offer a hybrid version of all its future models. The British company CEO Wolfgang Duerheimer revealed that the manufacturer sees the plug-in hybrids not only as a temporary bridge technology until EVs arrive, but as a platform that provides the best characteristics of both electric vehicles and ICE cars.



Duerheimer believes plug-in hybrid variants of Bentley models will be the perfect solution for customers who want to use their vehicles in city centers, where diesel and petrol cars are expected to be banned in the foreseeable future. On the other hand, hybrids can be used for long trips, which is still impossible with most of the electric cars.



