Bentley EV Could Use Drivetrain Technology From Posche Mission E

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:42 AM

0 user comments | Views : 578 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

VW-owned Bentley and Porsche will collaborate closely moving forward with Bentley benefiting from the use of EV technology courtesy of its German sibling.

Automotive News Europe reports that Bentley is very likely to use the EV technology Porsche is currently developing for its Mission E sedan. At this stage, Bentley hasn’t committed to producing an all-electric vehicle but did raise the possibility of such a model when unveiling the EXP12 Speed 6e concept at last month’s Geneva Motor Show.



Read Article


Bentley EV Could Use Drivetrain Technology From Posche Mission E

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]