Bentley EV Could Use Drivetrain Technology From Posche Mission E

VW-owned Bentley and Porsche will collaborate closely moving forward with Bentley benefiting from the use of EV technology courtesy of its German sibling.

Automotive News Europe reports that Bentley is very likely to use the EV technology Porsche is currently developing for its Mission E sedan. At this stage, Bentley hasn’t committed to producing an all-electric vehicle but did raise the possibility of such a model when unveiling the EXP12 Speed 6e concept at last month’s Geneva Motor Show.