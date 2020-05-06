Bentley Slashes A Quarter Of Its Workforce Due To Covid-19 Shutdown

Bentley went official with the announcement and confirmed it will cut 1,000 jobs to compensate for lost revenue and production during the shutdown of its UK plant. The company said staff will be initially reduced through voluntary layoffs but did not rule out compulsory departures.

“Losing colleagues is not something we are treating lightly but this is a necessary step that we have to take to safeguard the jobs of the vast majority who will remain,” Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.