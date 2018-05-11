Bentley To Claim Porsche-Audi Electric Platform For Upcoming EV

While almost all of Volkswagen’s brands are announcing upcoming new EVs left and right, Bentley still hasn’t pulled the trigger.

Now the automaker is considering to jump-start the electrification of its lineup with its own all-electric car based on the upcoming Porsche-Audi electric platform.



With heavy luxury sedans and the Bentayga SUV, Bentley’s fleet has quite an important carbon footprint.

Yet, it has yet to follow other Volkswagen brands, like Porsche and Audi, in the electrification of its lineup.