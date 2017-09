The first all-electric Bentley, which could go into production in two years, will be a medium-sized sports car. It wil be the fifth model in the brand's line-up.

Bentley boss Wolfgang Durheimer has previously told Autocar that the decision for the fifth model was between a SUV to sit below the Bentayga or a two-seater electric sports car based on the EXP12 Speed 6e concept shown at this year’s Geneva.