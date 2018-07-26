Benz On A Budget: Can The New A-Class Take A Bite Out Of The Mainstream Market?

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is the first-ever variant of the A-Class model range to be sold in the U. S. Simply put, this is the Mercedes-Benz of compact cars. What's New: The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is all-new for the 2019 model year and it is also the first-ever sedan version of the compact car to be sold globally. The four-door sedan has a wheelbase of 107.4 inches and has very dynamic proportions for a compact sedan with short front and rear overhangs. When it goes on sale in the U.S., the A-Class sedan will be available in two variants: A220 and A220 4MATIC.



Read Article