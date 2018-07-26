Benz On A Budget: Can The New A-Class Take A Bite Out Of The Mainstream Market?

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is the first-ever variant of the A-Class model range to be sold in the U.

S. Simply put, this is the Mercedes-Benz of compact cars.

What's New: The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is all-new for the 2019 model year and it is also the first-ever sedan version of the compact car to be sold globally.

The four-door sedan has a wheelbase of 107.4 inches and has very dynamic proportions for a compact sedan with short front and rear overhangs. When it goes on sale in the U.S., the A-Class sedan will be available in two variants: A220 and A220 4MATIC.



MDarringer

This has been displayed by several sources. It looks OKish. The back seat looks like it will be cramped. The tail looks too abbreviated. But what's the point? Will this fare any better than the CLA? Oh yay, another sedan.

Posted on 7/26/2018 11:29:37 AM

Posted on 7/26/2018 11:29:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

llaroo

that dashboard is nasty, MB needs a new direction in interior design

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2018 12:05:33 PM   

