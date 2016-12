In the aftermath of the vehicular attack on the Christmas market last week, authorities in Berlin have been taking steps to secure the site against any future such incidents. And they've turned to Formula E for help.



For the Berlin ePrix this past May 21, organizers erected concrete barriers along the route through the German capital. With the next race scheduled to take place on June 10, 2017, and the barricades evidently sitting in a warehouse, they've put them to good use.





