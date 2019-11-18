Best Car Brand Named By U.S. News And World Report - Care To Tell Them Where They Might Be Wrong?

For the fourth year in a row, Mazda has been awarded the “Best Car Brand” by U. S. News & World Report. Mazda’s line-up was praised for offering entertaining performance, intuitive infotainment systems, and upscale interiors.

“Mazda’s car lineup continues to set the standard by which other brands should be judged,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News & World Report. “From the practical Mazda6 to the sporty MX-5, engaging driving dynamics and upscale interiors make any Mazda car a pleasure to own.”