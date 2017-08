Autolist projects a best-in-class depreciation curve for the Model 3, revealing that the mass market electric sedan will retain 71% of its value after 50k miles and 50% after 100k miles.

By comparison, and assuming the average household drives between 12k – 15k miles annually, other vehicles in its price range will retain roughly 50% of its original purchase price by the fourth year of ownership, according to a general depreciation curve by Edmunds.